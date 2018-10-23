BANDON - The Greater Bandon Association invites trick-or-treaters of all ages to come down to Old Town from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, to celebrate Halloween.
For parents looking for a safe environment to take their children for trick or treating, participating Old Town shops will provide that for them. Old Town businesses that are participating will be passing out candy and treats. Participating businesses will have signs posted in their windows and doors.
In addition, WinterRiver Books and Gallery will hold its annual "Not So Scary" Halloween book reading at 4 p.m. on Oct. 31 for children ages 3 and older. There will be a free gift for the children. Costumes encouraged for all.
For more details, call 541-297-2342.