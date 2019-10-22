BANDON – Enjoy a taste of Oktoberfest from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, or until sold out at the Bandon Farmers Market, 250 First St. SW on the waterfront in Old Town.
In addition to German sausages, there will be a German dessert auctioned to the highest bidder. The Oktoberfest booth at the market, this year hosted by John and Peggi Towne, is one of several annual fundraisers to support the Bandon Community Youth Center, including the popular Bite of Bandon coming up on March 7.
You have free articles remaining.
The Youth Center was founded in 1998 to serve the youth of the greater Bandon area with after school enrichment opportunities. To volunteer for an event, or after school, or to make a donation, stop by the Oktoberfest booth at the Farmers Market this Saturday, email bandonyouth@gmail.com, call 541-347-8336, or write to Bandon Community Youth Center, P.O. Box 495, Bandon, OR 97411. The center is located at 101 11th Street, SW, Bandon.