COOS BAY - Oregon Coast Music Association will hold a winter benefit reception and opportunity for the community to learn about the events planned for the 41st annual festival year.
The event will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the newly opened Front Street Provisioners, located at 737 N. Front St. Coos Bay in the historic waterfront district.
Featured will be a performance by the OCMA String Trio and the unveiling of the festival poster by local artist Susan Chambers. The OCMA String Trio musicians: Erin Ratzlaf, cello; Karen Hilley, violin; and Shelley Mathewson, viola are Portland-area musicians and educators who perform regularly with regional symphony orchestras and music festivals including the 80 member OCMA Orchestra each July.
The Trio will also provide an educational workshop with area music students the day before, Feb. 8, at the Marshfield High School auditorium. Coos Bay artist Susan (Sooz) Chambers https://watercolorsbysooz.com/ will discuss the creation of the OCMA Festival poster that will be used in promotion materials for the 41st annual festival. The Front Street Provisioners’ kitchen will serve assorted hors d'oeuvres including their woodfired pizza. Seating for the event is limited and those interested in purchasing tickets are urged to call the OCMA office or visit the web page. Tickets are available at $40 for OCMA members, and $50 for non-members.
For more information, visit http://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/or call 541-267-0938 or email staff@oregoncoastmusic.org.