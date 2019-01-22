COOS BAY – Oregon Coast Culinary Institute will once again present its annual Valentine’s Day Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 14. The delicious dinner will consist of four courses - a choice of two entrees, a rose for each couple, and champagne. Beer and wine will be available at an additional charge.
Couples can make reservations from 5 until 8 p.m. The price of the dinner is $70 per couple or $40 per person. Proceeds go to support OCCI’s Culinary Competition Team.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling Shawn Warren at 541-888-7309. OCCI is located at 1988 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay on the campus of Southwestern Oregon Community College.