COOS BAY – Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Oregon Coast Culinary Institute announces its First Annual South Coast Chowder Competition and Craft Bazaar. The competition and bazaar will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, on the Coos campus of Southwestern in the OCCI facilities, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. This competition will be an annual event.
Enjoy a day of fun, food and crafts. The event will highlight local food service establishments and their love for the coast’s favorite warm treat, clam chowder. Chefs will hand-craft their version of the classic clam chowder for people to taste. Participants will have the opportunity to vote in the people’s choice award for their favorite chowder.
The handmade craft bazaar will feature local artisans in a juried show showcasing the talented and diverse group of artists we have in the Bay Area.
You have free articles remaining.
All proceeds will benefit OCCI’s Student Competition Club to help offset expenses for them to train for, and travel to, competitions.
It will be a lively day of great tasting and unique shopping supporting the OCCI culinary students, according to organizers. Entry fee for chowder tasting: $10=10 tastes
For more information concerning the competition or programs at OCCI, call 541-888-7309.