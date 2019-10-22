PORT ORFORD – The "Now and Then" open house (formerly known as Donna Roselius' open house) will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Zion Church, 2015 Washington St., in Port Orford (on the corner of 20th and Washington, one block east of U.S. Highway 101.
Musicians, artists, poets, other visual or performing artists and audience members are all welcome.
"Come enjoy music, prose, poetry, potluck snacks, and provide some of it yourself," said one of the event's organizers Suzanne Monks. "A wide variety of talents will be in attendance."
You have free articles remaining.
There will be a special art presentation by Jane Schmaltz, the featured pop-up artist.
Those who wish to participate in a larger group of musicians for a yet-to-be-determined piece of music, or for more information, can call Monks at 541-332-0540 or 916-204-8572 (cell).