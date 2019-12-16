PORT ORFORD — A "Now and Then Open House" (formerly known as the Roaring Sea Arts Open House) will be held from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2015 Washington St., Port Orford (on the corner of 20th and Washington, one block east of U.S. Highway 101.
Musicians, artists, poets, other visual or performing artists and audience members are all welcome.
"Come enjoy music, prose, poetry, potluck snacks, and provide some of it yourself," said Suzanne Monks, one of the event's organizers. "A wide variety of talents will be in attendance."
A tradition of musical open houses was started in Port Orford by Donna Roselius in 1996. Back in those days there were no poets or book readers except Joyce Mueller, who was a close friend. When Mueller realized there was interest in the (mostly true) stories she wrote up from years of traveling with her husband, it became a regular part of the program.
The Kammeroque Trio then was made up of Donna Roselius, Bonnie Dalton, Betti Evans and Ellen Warring and it was mostly Baroque music. Later, the programming branched out to include local talents such as Steve Montana and poetry and storytellers. Donna’s husband, Rosy was the parking attendant for the old house and watcher of football games while the programs were going on. Several spouses found their way to his TV to watch the football games, while their partner was entertained by classical music (no other music was included in those early days).
Once Rosy died, Donna took a year off from the open houses and soon after that (around 2007) was introduced to Suzanne Monks. Monks remembers Donna asking her to “come over and play something” so they started playing piano duets together.
Both of them had been music majors, but it had been years and their skills were rusty, "So we were just two pretty bad pianists, howling with laughter at how challenged we were," Monks said. "Soon we moved on to flutes and recorders and she reconnected with Stephanie (Hazle) and Kammeroque was reborn.”
In the later years, the trio enlarged to include Cathleen Williams on the bassoon and Strider Kachelein (various recorders) and Heidi Connolly on flute.
"At one-point Donna became serious ill and was hospitalized for weeks, so Sherry Pelton offered her wonderful home and we got together with a 'flock of flutes' and we really had a diverse program that month," Monks said.
Now that Roselius is gone, Monks and Hazle get together with whomever is in town and available and usually have musicians come from far and wide to help. This month, poet Weld Champneys, Luke Kachelein on virginal, Lachlan Miller on viola da gamba and vocal and Nate Malamud on piano are among those performing on Dec. 22.
"In the new Now and Then Open Houses we’ve created an opportunity to connect with artists and will display a local artist each time," Monks said.
This month, several items from Roselius' home that were left when the new owners arrived will be offered in a silent auction. The proceeds from the auction will be split between Zion Church and Unity Church in Bandon.
Among the objects to be auctioned are five of Roselius' paintings, a soft sculpture, and handcrafted soaps, plus from her collection there are items created by five local artists.
For more information, call Monks at 541-332-0540 or 916-204-8572 (cell).