BANDON - The Night of 10,000 Lights returns to Old Town Bandon for its seventh year on Saturday, Nov. 24. Many of the traditional Christmas activities of the Night of 10,000 Lights will be continued that afternoon and evening.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear at Washed Ashore from 3-5 p.m. for pictures with the kids. As usual, local photographer Gary Edmiston will be providing those photos free of charge.
The traditional wine/nog walk will be returning as well. Glasses will be available for purchase at Washed Ashore from 3-5 p.m.
The wine/nog walk is all part of Small Business Saturday. Many merchants will be providing refreshments and activities, so drop on in to get an early start on your Christmas Shopping and shop local. Free shopping bags, cookies and cider will be available where the glasses are sold at Washed Ashore. Shoppers can also join the carolers as they wander from store to store.
There is a live Community Christmas Tree at the Visitor Center lot this year, a generous donation by 12 local families, the Greater Bandon Association and the Bandon Chamber of Commerce. This year’s Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with Miss Oregon USA 2018 Toneata Morgan having the honor of lighting the tree.
Further details will be forthcoming. The Christmas Lights Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.