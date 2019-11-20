BANDON — The Night of 10,000 Lights returns to Old Town Bandon for its eighth year on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Old Town Bandon will be merry and bright with a visit from Santa, amazing bargains, great food and the lighting of the Christmas Tree. It’s a day stuffed with festivities, with something to satisfy everyone’s holiday cravings.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Washed Ashore from 3-5 p.m., ready to find out who’s been naughty or nice. Photographer Gary Edmiston will capture the moment, free of charge, for a lifetime of memories.
Downtown merchants are hosting the annual Nog Walk & Cider Stroll from 3-5 p.m., along with delicious holiday treats. Cider, nog, wine and more will be offered alongside great bargains. Glasses will be available for purchase for $10 at Washed Ashore from 3-4:30 p.m., along with maps to participating merchants.
The wine/nog walk is all part of Small Business Saturday. Many merchants will be providing refreshments and activities, so drop on in to get an early start on Christmas shopping. Free shopping bags, cookies and cider will be available at Washed Ashore. Join carolers as they serenade Old Town.
Back by popular demand is Shop Bandon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spend $60 during Shop Bandon and bring those receipts to the Visitor Center to redeem for a free commemorative glass or large yard ornament from the Bandon Chamber of Commerce. The Visitor Center will be open until 4 p.m. Nov. 30, and on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
"The idea is to encourage people to stay in Bandon and shop and connect customers with our local economy," said interim Chamber Director Margaret Pounder. "We hope they will become loyal customers who return throughout the year."
This year’s Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with Wild Rivers Coast Alliance Executive Director Jim Seeley having the honor of lighting the tree.
See the latest deals and activities by following the Night of 10,000 Lights Facebook page.
Christmas Lights Parade
Bandon’s Christmas Lights Parade will light up Old Town at 5:30 pm on Saturday, Dec. 14. Last year’s parade was the largest yet, and this year’s entrants have already begun planning their displays. Entries are encouraged to arrive early to the parking lot across from the Old Town Marketplace. Questions? Call or text Neal Davis, Greater Bandon Association, at 541-551-1663.