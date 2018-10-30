BANDON - A sell-out crowd enjoyed a “Night at the Museum” on Oct. 25, at the Bandon Historical Society Museum. The evening provided an “after hours” opportunity to visit the museum, a chance to pose questions to local history “experts,” and a social mixer that raised funds for the historical society.
Local “experts” included Judy Knox, Reg Pullen, Mary Schamehorn and Mary Capps. Archeologist Kassandra Rippee and Culture, Education and Learning Services Director Bridgett Wheeler represented the Coquille Indian Tribe. Patti Boice Strain, author of several books on local history and Greg Dilkes, a former curator of the Bandon museum were also on hand to answer questions.
Robin and Geneva Miller were the official “sponsors” of the event. The Beverage Barn provided a food and beverage spread that included a generous curd and cheese selections from the Face Rock Creamery.
“I want to thank Robin Miller for helping us develop the concept for this event and for his help with promotion,” said Museum Board President Jim Proehl.
“We couldn’t have done it without the help of Lori Osborne from The Beverage Barn,” said Gayle Nix, museum director. “Lori and Teresa Reavis supplied food and beverages that kept our visitors happy all evening.”
“We offered ‘experts’ to answer history questions but realized everyone there had some local expertise to share. It was a great evening of conversation,” said Proehl. “It was our first ‘Night at the Museum’ but I think we’ll do it again.”
Bandon’s history museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.