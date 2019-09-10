BANDON - The Bandon Historical Society Museum will observe the 83rd anniversary of the fire that destroyed Bandon in 1936 with a program at the museum Sunday, Sept. 22. The program will begin at 2 p.m. The museum’s doors will open at noon. Admission is free courtesy of The Bandon Inn.
“We extend a special invitation to survivors, families of the survivors and anyone who remembers the 1936 Bandon Fire,” said Museum Director Gayle Nix.
Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn will conduct the program. Her presentation will focus on the community that survived the fire and on the rebuilding efforts that followed the disaster. The program will be illustrated with photos from the museum’s collection.
A career journalist, Schamehorn is on the museum’s board of directors and a tireless chronicler of local history.
The museum holds an annual program to remember the forest fire that swept through Bandon on Sept. 26, 1936. The event is still recognized as Oregon’s worst fire disaster.
“We’ve shared this story many times but we keep learning more,” said Nix. “Come early and get a good seat.”
Bandon’s museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.