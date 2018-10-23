BANDON - Andrea Gatov’s long-awaited book "Mr. Pinkie in the Sinkie" about her beloved cat Pinkie, illustrated by Victoria Tierney and produced by Heidi Connolly is finally here.
There will be a publication party from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 15, at Oregon Bay Properties/Oregon Community Gallery Bandon office, 230 Second St. SE in Old Town, featuring food, drink, literature, art and music. The public is welcome.
The books will be available for sale and the original watercolor illustrations will be for sale as well. And, in honor of the book publication, one of the area's favorite bands, The Librarians (Corrie Gant, Julie Hawthorne and Crystal Landucci) have agreed to re-assemble to perform Rossini’s playful "Cat Cantata." There will also be Baroque music with Connolly on flute and Landucci playing the piano owned by Oregon Bay Properties owners Herb and Brooke Yussim one more time before the piano is headed back to California.