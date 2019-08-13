BANDON - Bandon Showcase is hosting a Meet and Greet, including a photo opportunity, with acclaimed musical artist Skylar Grey prior to her concert. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the lobby of the Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
Tickets for this special event are $35 and are only available in person at First Interstate Bank in Bandon during operating hours. Only 30 tickets will be sold, so get yours early. Light refreshments will be offered by Edgewaters. Grey's show at 7:30 p.m. that evening is sold out. There is a waiting list being compiled at Bandon Mercantile in the event more tickets become available. To be included on the list, call Bandon Mercantile at 541-347-4341. Note: Tickets for the Meet and Greet are sold separately from the performance tickets. You must also have a performance ticket to attend the show.