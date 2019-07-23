BANDON - The Meet and Greet the Artist for Saturday July 27, and Sunday July 28, is Lane Hall, with special guest Peggy Dover. The event runs from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. both days at the Second Street Gallery, 210 Second St. SE.
Hall lives in the Rogue River Valley. He graduated from Southern Oregon University in 1986 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and is currently represented by Marta Stafford Fine Art in Marble Falls, Texas, Wilde Meyer Galleries in Scottsdale and Tucson, Ariz., and Second Street Gallery in Bandon. He’s earned Diamond Membership in the Watercolor Society of Oregon and has won numerous awards in state, national and international competitions.
Most recently, Hall received the Frances Nell Storer Memorial Award for his painting, “Oak Burl” in the American Watercolor Society’s 148th International Exhibition, the Alden Bryan Memorial Medal for his painting, “Creekside II” in the American Watercolor Society’s 149th International Exhibition, held in New York City, and the Kanuga Watermedia Workshops Award for his painting “Creekside” in the National Watercolor Society’s 95th International Exhibition, held in San Pedro, Calif.
He is a signature member of the American Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society and has had work published in North Light Books’ Strokes of Genius II The Best of Drawing Light and Shadow, Southwest Art and Watercolor Artist. In 2004, he decided to give art his full attention.
"Within all of the elements of art, my foundational aim is to achieve a balance of tightly and loosely rendered areas in my work, sharing the emotion concurrent with my passion," Hall said. "I love the stark value contrasts and varying textures found in nature and endeavor to translate my unique interpretation for the viewer onto a two dimensional surface."
Peggy Dover, author of "Trips & Tangents: 101 Favorite Southern Oregon Journal Columns" will also be at the gallery to talk about her book and autograph customer copies.
Southern Oregon offers a rich diversity of discovery — everything from day trips and culture to heroes and characters, from the Rogue Valley Symphony to Old Time Fiddlers, all backlit by a robust world of four-seasoned natural beauty. More than a tour guide, "Trips & Tangents:101 Favorite Southern Oregon Journal Columns" brings the lifestyle and people of Southern Oregon into focus in an engaging, humorous and personal way.
Freelance writer Peggy Dover has lived in the Rogue Valley for over 35 years. Dover has penned a weekly column for the Medford Mail Tribune newspaper entitled "Southern Oregon Journal" for nearly five of those years. This eclectic mix includes 101 favorites. Broken into four sections, Day Trips & Discovery, Meditations & Musings, Heroes & Characters, and Just for Laughs, each bite-sized story serves up humor or pathos amid real life in Southern Oregon. Come along on a visit to the wild and rugged coastal beaches, discover the Bigfoot Brownie near Prospect, become hopelessly lost in a corn maze, and confront a terrifying giant nutcracker. Dover takes you along on her personal escapades. This book offers a visitor or would-be tourist real examples of day trips and local must-see activities, while locals may discover hidden gems within their own neighborhood.