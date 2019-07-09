BANDON - Tod and Jeanne Steele will be the Meet & Greet artist from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Second Street Gallery, 210 Second St. SE in Old Town Bandon.
The Steeles will be demonstrating acrylic painting. J.M. Steele and Tod C. Steele are professional artists who live on the southern Oregon coast. They have teamed up to create a collaborative style of painting. The images are bold and colorful iconic animals and Western themes painted in acrylic on canvas.
The unique part is that they work side by side, painting on the canvas at the same time. They use their hands to paint with, as well as brushes and texturing tools for finishing touches.
The outcome for this husband and wife team is an exciting Western contemporary style that captures the spirit of both artists and conveys their love of animals and the West.
Upcoming Meet and Greet artists:
Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30: Victoria Tierney – watercolor painting
Saturday July 6: Susan Lehman – acrylic collage
Saturday July 20: Denise McFadden – watercolor painting
Saturday, July 27, and Sunday July 28: Lane Hall – mixed media, with special guest author Peggy Dover
Saturday, Aug. 3: Geralyn Inokuchi – acrylic and mixed media
Saturday, Aug. 10, Sunday, Aug. 11: Pat Cink – watercolor painting
Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18: Eva Subias – Eva’s Swedish Hand Knits
Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25: Pam Haunschild – mixed media
Saturday Aug. 31: David Castleberry – oil painting
Saturday, Sept. 7: Pat Snyder - printmaking