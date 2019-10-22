BANDON – New Artists Productions youth theater's presentation of Disney's "Mary Poppins Jr." concludes this weekend at the Sprague Theater, 1200 11th St. SW in Bandon.
The show drew an almost sold-out audience on Sunday and full houses Friday and Saturday. It features 43 young actors from ages 3-17 all across the South Coast and was produced and directed by Dan and Anita Almich.
Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 for seniors, and $5 for students and children (K-12) and available at Bandon True Value Hardware, Bandon Mercantile and at the door.