BANDON — She’s coming to Bandon, riding on the winds with her magic umbrella, Mary Poppins. She’s on the lookout for those children who haven’t learned the lessons of charity and responsibility. It’s time now to come and meet her in person at the Sprague Community Theater in City Park in Bandon when New Artists Productions presents "Mary Poppins Jr."
A cast of 43 young actors from the South Coast — from Reedsport to Brookings and cities in between invite their audiences to London to witness Mary Poppins, who will be here along with all the well-known favorite characters, Chimney Sweep Bert and Jane, Michael, George and Winifred Banks. All the wonderful people many have grown to love created by P.L. Travers in her tales of Mary Poppins.
Audiences will be be treated to the magnificent music of Disney’s own writing team, the Sherman Brothers.
Come and hear the delightful tunes, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Let’s Go Fly a Kite,” “Jolly Holiday,” and many more. The show combines the timeless story, unforgettable songs and breathtaking dance numbers that make "Mary Poppins Jr." a smash hit.
The jack-of-all trade, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything Can Happen If You Let It."
Audience members also will be treated to a new and rising star who has only recently joined New Artists Productions, Abby Wilson. Abby was discovered during the production of “Lion King Junior” where she played an inquisitive hyena. She auditioned for the part of Mary Poppins, surprising everyone with her vocal abilities. She had never thought of herself as a singer and since she was chosen for this part, she has been taking lessons twice a week to her mother’s delight and that of the director and producer.
“It’s always exciting to discover a new and natural talent,” said Dan Almich, who with his wife Anita, is directing and producing the play.
"Mary Poppins, Jr." tells the tale of a magical English nanny, who is blown in by an east wind to reveal to the Banks family the joy and harmony that is overlooked by their day to day activities.
This two-act production is based on a series of children’s books written by P.L. Travers and the 1964 classic Walt Disney film of the same title.
The Banks Family is played by Elias DeAndrea (George), Riley Smith (Winifred), Charity Johnston (Jane), and Jack Sorensen (Michael). Others in the cast of 43 young adults include David Wyatt (Bert), Emily Wilson (Miss Andrew) and Natalie Jones (Miss Brill). These performers are all seasoned veterans of theater.
You’ll love the Honeybees, Noah Ish-Shalom (5), Ava Myers (7), Eliza Myers (5), Keira Myers (3), Mya Myers (9), and Jorgen Anderson (7).
Chimney Sweeps supporting Bert in his work are Henry Wood, Matthew and Samuel Forgey, Neesa May Nelson, Michael Wilson, Zion Valet, Madison Chimenti, and Alana Bridges.
Supporting roles of business men who help George in his bank management duties are Mr. Northbrook (Landon Ginn-Forsberg), Von Hussler (Luke Meredith), and the Chairman of the Bank (Mikah Brubaker).
A wonderful supporting cast performing throughout the production is represented by Morgan Vaile (The Bird Woman), Harlan Morse (Robertson Ay), Mary Beth Broer, Zoe Brubaker, Fasika DeAndrea, Isabella Jones (Katie Nanna), Sydney Kroll, Ruth Lillie, Marlin McCutheon, Nena Minkler, Jola Smith, the Tanners (Carissa, Daniel, Hadassah, and Hannah), Maya Tulles, Madison Vaile, and Melody Wood.
“The cast members have put their hearts, souls, and nine months of their time into this performance,” said Dan Almich. “Several members have taken voice and dance lessons to help solidify their presentations and to master their performances. We couldn’t be more proud to have this cast presenting the play.”
New Artists Productions will present the Disney and Cameron Macintosh musical, “Mary Poppins Junior,” at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park beginning Friday, Oct. 18. There will be six performances, over two consecutive weekends. Times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Box office will open 45 minutes prior to each performance. Tickets are also available now at Bandon True Value and Bandon Mercantile. Ticket prices are $10 general admission, $8 for senior citizens, and $5 for students and children (K-12).
For more information, call the Almichs at 541-347-2517.