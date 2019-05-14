Gepetto (Nameer El-Kadi) admires his puppet Pinocchio (Hadassah Slater) while Jiminy Cricket (Nena Minkler) looks on in the MarLo Dance Studio production of "Pinocchio." The show concludes this week at 7 p.m., Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Advance purchase tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children 12 and younger or at the door $18 for adults and $15 for children. For reserve seating visit www.marlodance.com or call 706-550-1416.
