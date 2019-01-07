BANDON - A Trivia Night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at The Barn/Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
The Trivia Night is a fundraiser to benefit children's programs at the Bandon Public Library.
The theme for the evening is “Magic.” The winning team will receive a basket of magical items, including a handmade magic wand donated by a local craftsman. There will be 10 categories of questions, a costume contest and door prizes. This event is sponsored by the Bandon Library Friends & Foundation.
Admission to Trivia Night is $10 per adult player, and high school students can play for $5. Teams can have up to eight players. People can organize a team in advance or form teams on the spot. Costumes are encouraged and must be related to the “Magic" theme. Bottled water and soft drinks will be available for purchase. Players are welcome to bring snacks to share with their table. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the first question will be asked at 6:30.
“Our children's librarian, Julie Tipton, does a fantastic job of running the children's programs and, of course, funds are needed to maintain and expand them,” said Tracy Hodson, one of the event’s organizers. “We hope to hold two trivia game/costume parties each year, where Bandon residents can support these programs and have fun with friends and family at the same time. If we can establish this biannual event, the children's library budget will be significantly augmented, allowing Julie to create new programs, buy new books and pay for special events. It could really make a difference.”
“The best teams are made up of people from a variety of backgrounds and interests.” said Micah Dearen, who’s organizing the event with Hodson. “It's also helpful to have players of different ages on the team, as different generations have different knowledge bases. We have written questions in areas that include science, literature, history and pop culture, so the more people you have, and the more areas of interest they have, the better the team.
"And, lots of people think they're no good at trivia, but you never know what the questions will be — you could be the only person to know some obscure fact — and we won't be playing like Jeopardy, where you only have a couple of seconds to come up with the answer. I always learn things from playing. Everyone should try.”
For more information about the event, or to volunteer to help or donate door prizes, email gallery@bandonlff.org or leave a message (referencing Trivia Night) at the front desk of the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.