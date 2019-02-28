BANDON - Bandon Showcase presents internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Luke McMaster at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
With Icons of Soul, McMaster has taken his Motown influenced style to a new level.
Icons of Soul in concert is the ultimate, authentic musical experience of contemporary blue-eyed soul. A collection of brand-new tunes created in collaboration with original hit makers Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals ("Groovin’" "Good Lovin’") and Lamont Dozier ("Stop! In the Name of Love" "Baby Love").
These songs are so much fun, you’ll feel like you've known them all your life. Plus, you’ll be treated to fresh covers of early Motown hits and previously untold stories behind the songs.
McMaster’s performance delivers an exciting mix of raw energy and passion styled with his own brand of fun, sexy, romantic music.
His exciting live show not only strongly reflects the power and emotion of his early Motown influences, but is further shaped by a confidence and performance style that fuels what critics have described as a “total package” audience appeal.
McMaster is best known for “Good Morning, Beautiful,” his 2013 Top 3 Billboard AC smash hit.
His impressive Canadian gold album run, as a duo with Rob James in McMaster & James, (“Thank You” “Love Wins Everytime”) had media often referring to them as the "Canadian Hall & Oates."
Tickets cost $25 each reserved seating and are available at Bandon Mercantile, 541-347-4341, online at bandonshowcase.org and at the door.
Visit www.lukemcmaster.com for more information about the artist.
McMaster's visit will include an outreach for local students as part of Showcase's mission to provide opportunities for youth.
Complimentary intermission wine and desserts provided by Edgewaters and Coastal Mist.