LANGLOIS - The LowDown Brass Band (LDB) will perform at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, June 16, at the old Langlois Cheese Factory, 97149 Allen Boice Drive.
LDB brandishes a powerful brass frontline of trumpets, trombones, saxophones, with a funky backline of drums and sousaphone. Combining the poetic ferocity of Billa Camp with stellar vocal harmonies, adventurous improvisation, movement and grooves, LDB creates an infectious and diverse sound that has something for every listener.
Tickets cost $17 at the door or are available at the Cobbler's Bench in Bandon, Floras Creek Coffee in Langlois or Mr. Ed's in Port Orford; 17 and younger are admitted free.
For more information, visit www.lowdownbrassband.com.