SIXES - Visitors to the Historic Hughes House are invited to listen in on conversations between pioneer settler Jane Hughes and family members, neighbors and travelers. This year’s Living History begins Wednesday, June 5, and continues each Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with the final presentation Aug. 28.
The six unique five-minute scenes, written by historian Shirley Nelson, depict Jane’s life at the Hughes House near Cape Blanco in the early 1900s. Inge Licon, in her 11th year as Jane Hughes, appears in all the scenes.
Greg Ryder appears as Jane’s son Edward just back from a trip to bustling San Francisco; Sonja Mason as Georgina McKenzie from an adjoining dairy farm; Erika Godbey as daughter-in-law Annie on laundry day; Tim Self as Father Keveny, traveling priest serving the South Coast; Emily Gwyn as Irish immigrant Catherine Kelly en route to a new life in Astoria; and Olive and Mia Bree as Jane’s young grandchildren Annie and Agnes from across the Sixes.
These scenes come to life under the auspices of Oregon State Parks and the Cape Blanco Heritage Society. The Living History coordinator is Susan Russell.
Admission to Hughes House is free. Donations are welcomed. The Hughes House is located in Cape Blanco State Park.