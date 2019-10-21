BANDON — "Life in Pieces," a one-man live show, will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon.
This inspirational performance of delicate grace, starring John Halbert Gilpatrick, consists of opera and mime in partnership using the voice and body as art.
Gilpatrick's universal storytelling is lyrical and visceral. He has combined the two with a few carefully selected spoken words in between. The Mime is the visceral human who expresses experience in movement. The Opera is the sound that evokes the highest octaves of resonant communication within all people.
The performance culminates in a lifetime of searching for peace, grace and forgiveness. It encourages the audience to reach for inspiration, to do better than they were given.
"Too many of us are isolated and alone," Gilpatrick said. "The simple message is that wherever you come from, you can love and be loved. This story is dedicated to the young who need gentle guidance and the old who can give better than they got."
A Gilpatrick’s appreciation for mime began in 1988 when he learned his skills from two of Marcel Marceau’s protégés, Todd Farley and Russ Fish. He went on study opera under Dan
Hendricks of San Diego, Calif. He has performed on TV and in theater and taught these skills to his own students over the years.
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $12 for students and are available at Bandon Mercantile, 541-347-4341 or Bandon Ace Hardware, 541-347-2506 or online at www.lifeinpiecesbandon.eventbrite.com.