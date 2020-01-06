'Let's Paint!' with Vicki Affatati

BANDON — Start the new year painting a whimsical vase with red poppies with local artist Vicki Affatati.
The workshop will be held from 2-3:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Participants will paint on a furnished 16x20 canvas while Affatati provides step-by-step instructions. No experience is necessary and the workshop is open to adults and students age 12 and up.
There is a material cost of $25 and everything is furnished. Advanced registration is required as class size is limited. Stop in the Bandon Public Library or call 541-347-3221 to register.