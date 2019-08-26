Let's Paint! with Vicki Affatati

BANDON - Register now for a fun painting workshop with local artists Vicki Affatati.
Complete the Cranberry Festival weekend by painting a Cranberry Sunset landscape on a 16 by 20 canvas. Affatati provides step-by-step instructions for this selected piece. No experience is necessary and the workshop is open to adults and students age 12 and up. There is a materials cost of $25 and everything is furnished.
Cranberry Sunset will be painted from 2-3:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in the Bandon Public Library's Sprague Room. Advanced registration is required as the class size is limited. Stop in the Bandon Library or call 541-347-3221 to register or for more information.