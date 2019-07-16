"Leave it to Beavers" at Bandon Library

BANDON - How can beavers help people respond to global warming and worldwide water shortages? All are welcome at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, to the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, for a free viewing of a fascinating nature-documentary sponsored by Wild Rivers Land Trust and the Bandon Public Library.
The director of WRLT will be present for questions and discussion after the one-hour film. Conservationists and animal lovers will especially enjoy the film.
The beaver, more than any other animal, is responsible for creating fertile landscapes across North America, but it hasn’t gotten much recognition for that accomplishment until now. A growing number of scientists, conservationists and grass-roots environmentalists have come to regard beavers as overlooked tools in reversing the effects of global warming and world-wide water shortages. Watch the beavers in action in the "Leave it to Beavers" documentary.
Once valued for their fur or hunted as pests, these industrious rodents are seen in a new light through the eyes of this novel assembly of beaver enthusiasts and "employers" who reveal the ways in which the presence of beavers can transform and revive landscapes. Using their skills as natural builders and brilliant hydro-engineers, beavers are being recruited to accomplish everything from re-establishing water sources in bone-dry deserts to supporting whole communities of wildlife drawn to the revitalizing aquatic ecosystems their ponds provide.