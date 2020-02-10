BANDON — Salsa and ballroom dance are on the menu at the Bandon Odd Fellows Hall on Feb. 22. Instructors from Salseros in Eugene are coming to town for a three-hour workshop and seminar that starts at 1:30 p.m. After a dinner break, the Bandon Ballroom Dance Association invites the whole community for an evening of couples dancing — featuring extra Salsa, as well as swing, tango, and myriad other dances.
The cost is $8 for youth and students and $15 for adults. Odd Fellows Hall is located at Highway 42S and Ohio Street in Bandon.
Bandon dances are drug and alcohol free. Dancers of all levels including absolute beginners are welcome, and no partner is required.
"Think you have two left feet?" said organizer Dwight Comer. "We will prove you wrong."
For more information, contact Comer at 541-332-5011 or BobdaBallroom@gmail.com.