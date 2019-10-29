BANDON — It's never too late — or too early — to learn to play bridge.
Longtime player Louise Nix will introduce beginners to the basics of the game in a series of five free lessons at the Bandon Senior Activities Center, starting next week.
Sessions are set for 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 7, 14 and 21, and Dec. 5 and 12. All ages are welcome to attend.
The Senior Center is located behind the bright red door at the southern end of the Barn/Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
For more information, call Nix at 541-252-5106.