BANDON - Everyone is invited to the Bandon Public Library at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, for a look into Oregon history.
Mel Magers, an award winning docent of the Oregon State Parks' Kam Wah Chung Heritage Site, will share photos and historical knowledge of this site that preserves the early Chinese culture in John Day.
The Kam Wah Chung & Co. Museum contains a well-stocked apothecary and one of the most extensive collections of materials from the century-long influx of Chinese immigrants in the American West. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973 and designated a National Historic Landmark by the Secretary of the Interior in 2005.
In the last half of the 19th century, lured by the need for labor in the mining and railroad industries, thousands of young men came to the United States to escape the poverty of their homeland caused by war and famine.
Ing "Doc" Hay and Lung On, two young Cantonese men, both in their mid-20s, bought a one-story trading post and the following year opened Kam Wah Chung and Company as a general store and medical clinic.