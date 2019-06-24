BANDON - Summertime is in full swing, the sun is shining and it’s time to get outside. With all the fun comes bugs and sunburns, but essential oils can help.
Join Statia Ryder at 4 p.m. Friday, June 28, in the main conference room at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center for a summertime blends make-and-take class. Ryder will teach how to make a Bug Off! spray featuring doTERRA’s TerraShield blend as well as an after-sun care spray with lavender, frankincense, melaleuca and peppermint. And, for a bit of fun, learn how to make a citrus highlight hair spray. She will also go over the benefits of essential oils and some precautions when using oils in the sun.
Those interested in learning how to become a wholesale member with dōTERRA can learn about that as well. Each make and take bottle will be $5 and attendees are welcome to make just one or all three.
For more information, contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.