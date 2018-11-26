CHARLESTON - Upcoming events at the South Slouth:
Crabbing Around, 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 1. Learn about the amazing life cycle of crab, their importance to the local economy and experience the various techniques for capturing this delectable crustacean. Dress for the weather and meet at the Charleston Visitors Center. (Minimum five participants, maximum 20, $3 per person.)
Ho-Ho-Holiday Kayaking Trip, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15 (Santa hats are encouraged). Experience the rich cultural and natural history of the South Slough on a trail that flows with the tide. During the five-mile paddle, experienced guides will show paddlers areas of the Reserve rarely seen by visitors. Bring your own kayak or canoe, paddles, PFDs, water and lunch. Feet and legs may get wet and muddy at launch points. Driver and shuttle will be provided. Call for meeting place. (Maximum 15 participants, $15 per boat.
RSVP online: www.southsloughestuary.org. Questions? Contact Eric: 541-888-5558 ext. 126.