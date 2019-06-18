LANGLOIS - The Langlois Public Library invites children ages 3-15 to help kick off its 2019 Summer Reading Program, "A Universe of Stories."
Starting at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, with Free Build: Let’s Make a Space Costume, this recycling program is a fun way to let imaginations soar. Using a variety of materials including felt and cardboard children will put together a wearable costumes themed for space. Whether they want to be an astronaut or an alien they’ll be sure to have fun with this open-ended program.
At 5 p.m. on Friday, July 26, everyone is welcome to a movie night featuring "Wall-e" where they'll be encouraged put their library-made costumes on display with a costume contest.
For more information call the Langlois Public Library at 541-348-2066 or visit www.langloispubliclibrary.org.