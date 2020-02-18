LANGLOIS — A huge number of well organized books will be available at the Langlois Library Book Sale, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Langlois Lions Club, 47535 Floras Lake Loop.
Book donors have been generous this year, and the library shelves have been weeded to produce a wonderfully diverse selection including art, craft, hobbies, westerns, cook books, children’s books, building and home improvement, mysteries, history and politics and oodles of juicy fiction.
Bring canvas shopping bags to cart home bargain treasures. Hard backs are $1 or six for $5; paperbacks are 50 cents, or 12 for $5; children’s books are 25 cents; and there is a table of “better books” which are individually priced. Every child (up to the big 18-year-olds) who walks through the door gets a free book.
Refreshments are available throughout the day, provided by the event sponsor, the Friends of the Langlois Library. Follow the signs on U.S. Highway 101 to the Floras Lake Loop turnoff.
"Stock up on your favorite books, there is a lot of gray, wet weather ahead!" said an organizer.
For more information, call the Langlois Public Library at 541-348-1066.