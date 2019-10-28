BANDON — Everyone’s invited to the Sprague Community Theater for an open house event with the Bandon Arts Council, Sunday, Nov. 17. Drop in between 2 and 4 p.m., and get to know the organizations who bring arts, culture, learning and fun to Bandon’s community theater.
Enjoy backstage tours, a video presentation, live music and refreshments.
"One of Bandon’s greatest assets is the Sprague Theater," said Bandon Arts Council Chairman Maria Merriam. "The venue has provided the catalyst to the performing arts in our local community which few towns our size can boast. Since its opening, thousands of local youth and adults, both amateur and professional have presented live entertainment on this stage. The value of this facility is immeasurable.
"It’s my personal hope that everyone who comes to this open house not only enjoys a rainy day excursion of fun music and backstage tours, but has an opportunity to learn more about being involved in the local performing arts organizations and how to support this amazing treasure we have, the Sprague Community Theater."
Know Your Theater is a free community open house presented by the Bandon Arts Council, a nonprofit dedicated to theater promotion and technical upgrades. The Sprague Theater is located at 1202 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park. For more information, email bandonartscouncil@gmail.com, or call 541-252-1394.
Photo: Students join an interactive Flamenco performance with the Portland-based ensemble Seffarine, in an outreach concert presented by Bandon Showcase, at Bandon's Sprague Community Theater. Photo courtesy of Bandon Showcase.