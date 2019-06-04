BANDON -- World Wide Knit in Public Day will be held from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at the enclosed picnic shelter on the Port of Bandon Boardwalk.
The Wool Company of Bandon will be hosting this free event.
All knitters, crocheters and spinners can come together to enjoy each other’s company and share in the fun of knitting with the public. Anyone who would like to join group is invited. A raffle drawing and beverages will be provided. Bring a snack to share.
World Wide Knit in Public Day was started in 2005. It began as a way for knitters to come together and enjoy each other’s company.
"Knitting is such a solitary act that it's easy to knit alone somewhere and sink into your work without thinking about all the other knitters out there," said Kelly Oney, owner of The Wool Company. "We are expanding our group to those that crochet and spin because the more the merrier."
For more information, those interested can contact Oney at 541-347-3912.