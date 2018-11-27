The 15th annual Kids News Gingerbread House Contest will be held Dec. 7, 8 and 9 in Bandon.
Entrants can drop off their gingerbread house creations on Friday, Dec. 7, between 6 and 8:30 p.m. at the McNair Building in Old Town Bandon, where Bandon Brewing Co. and the future home of Bandon Vision are located. Houses will be judged on Dec. 7 and will remain on display Dec. 8 and 9 and available to view from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
First, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded in several categories ranging from children to adults. There is a $5 entry fee for each house and all proceeds go to Kids News.
Call 541-551-1613 for more information.