Bandon Library children's area

Library children's area

 Photo by Deb Holmes

BANDON — The annual Kid Zone Ornament Party will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.

Children will have the opportunity to make an ornament to take home and make an ornament to hang on the library tree. Enjoy a cookie, candy cane, music and some holiday cheer in the Sprague Room.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. For further information contact Children's Librarian Julie Tipton at 541-347-3221.

