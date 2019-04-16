BANDON - Do you like trivia? Do you like golf? Do you love the movie Caddyshack? Then the Southern Coos Health Foundation has the event you have been looking for. As the Southern Coos Health Foundation is gearing up for the 12th Annual Golf for Health Classic on its new date of June 1, they are kicking things off with the Caddyshack Trivia World Finals that will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Arcade Tavern in Old Town. Teams of two will compete for cash prizes and of course bragging rights. The first prize team will win $250 and second place will win $100.
Space is limited for this special event and pre-registration is recommended. It is $50 per team which includes entrance into the competition as well as two food and drink tickets. Registration can be done in one of the following ways; register by visiting Bandon Crossings and pay by cash or check or pay by card by registering online at www.bandongolfclassic.org. If there are still spots available, registration will be available at the door on the day of the event at The Arcade Tavern at 5 p.m.