BANDON — KBOG Radio's newest DJ, Franny McGuire, needs a name for her show.
Tune in Sundays to Bandon's newest and only locally produced radio station at 1 p.m. to listen to some rockin’ hits and hear McGuire speak with special guests from around Bandon.
McQuire is a fan of classic rock (think Fleetwood Mac, Bob Seger and The Eagles), she’s an original Hoosier who loves dogs, movies, reading, standup comedy and eating out, she’s No. five of six children (a special number), has traveled extensively, enjoys potlucks and is a mean jigsaw puzzler.
Anyone who has an idea for her show name, let her know at www.kbog.org, and the winner will receive a special prize package. As one of the prizes, McGuire hopes the winner will accept her invitation to host the show from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
The contest ends Friday, July 17, at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on air July 26, and in the Coffee Break.
And tune into KBOG 97.9 FM at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 19, when McGuire will sit down with local celebrity Denny Dyke, master labyrinth artist and founder of Circles in the Sand.
KBOG 97.9 FM, owned and established by Kelly and Joey Miles, is now featuring a few local shows while also airing a community radio stream until they can line up a mostly full schedule of locals. For more information, visit the website.
