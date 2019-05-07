BANDON - Everyone is welcome to join for the Cape Arago Audubon Society's May program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
Kate Iaquinto, recently hired manager at the Bandon Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, will be presenting on her previous work as a biologist at Monomoy National Wildlife Reserve on Cape Cod. She was responsible for the largest common tern colony on the East Coast, as well as many nesting piping plover and American oystercatchers. Come meet Iaquinto and hear more about these fascinating bird species.