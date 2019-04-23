BANDON - Join Shoreline Education for Awareness volunteers for their annual Tufted Puffin Party from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Face Rock viewpoint in Bandon.
The Tufted Puffin Party, complete with Tufted Puffin Muffins, starts the interpretive season for SEA's coastline wildlife interpreters. There will be a prize for the first person to spot a Tufted Puffin during the event. SEA will have spotting scopes set up for visitor use. Over 6,000 common murre nest on the offshore islands and rocks. Tufted puffins return to their burrow nesting sites. Numerous seabirds such as oystercatchers, pigeon guillemot and surf scoters can often be seen through SEA spotting scopes.
Coastline wildlife interpreters will be on site at Face Rock viewpoint in Bandon and the marine mammal haul out site at Simpson Reef at Sunset Bay State Park on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning May 24. Their hours will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Face Rock, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Simpson Reef. Spotting scopes are set up to allow the visiting public an opportunity to see marine mammals and seabirds up close, and brochures on coastal wildlife are available. For information see www.sea-edu.org or 541-313-6751.