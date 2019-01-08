BANDON — Bandon Showcase presents the award-winning jazz singer/songwriter Halie Loren at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
Raised in Alaska, this Oregon-based artist brings a fresh and original perspective to time-honored musical paths, channeling her innate understanding of connectedness across musical boundaries to forge bonds with diverse audiences.
Loren shows that "old school becoming new cool" in the hands of a gifted artist is a beautiful thing. Her stellar voice with great tone and her marvelous phrasing sets her apart from most female vocalists.
Loren's warm and seductive voice works its magic on the "old school" of Gershwins, Harold Arlen, Cole Porter, and offers original compositions - the "new cool" of jazz. She unifies each piece with a rhythmic pulse, unique phrasing and the subtlety of a slight vibrato on note endings.
Loren began her career as something of a prodigy at age 13, when she won a songwriting contest, gaining national attention. Before she was 19, she did a stint in Nashville, soaking up that city’s ancestry of great American songwriting.
She’s released eight albums to date, garnering several national and international awards as well as significant critical and chart success along the way, with her albums consistently charting at No. 1 in Billboard/Japan Jazz Charts, iTunes (Canada and Japan) and Amazon Music.
Along with recording success, Loren’s live performances have expanded to include performances with the Jazz Orchestra of Sicily, the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra in Oregon, the Monroe Symphony in Louisiana and the prestigious International Britt Fest Orchestra.
Her most recent album, “From the Wild Sky” was released worldwide in April 2018, and since then, Loren has been touring in support of it with tour dates across North America, Asia, and Europe.
Tickets cost $25 each, reserved seating, and are available at Bandon Mercantile, 541-347-4341, on the Bandon Showcase website at bandonshowcase.org or at the door. Intermission complimentary desserts and beverages are provided by Coastal Mist Chocolates and Edgewaters restaurant.
Bandon Showcase is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to bringing professionally presented music to the community and providing outreach opportunities for youth.