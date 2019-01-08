BANDON - Start the new year off with some jazz and folk songs and stories.
Trident Artists presents its first show: The Band-on Jazz and Folk Revue, starting at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The concert will feature The Hot Licks performing the music of Dan Hicks, as well as the debut of the Powerline Junkies.
Dan Hicks' music is swing, folk and jazz. Paul Robinson leads the band and the Hot Licks signature sound with two female singers, violin and bass back up Hicks' unique style of lyrics and presentation.
The Powerline Junkies include Buddy Woodward, band leader and founder of the Dixie Beeliners, who joins forces with Original Sons Tom Guard and Josh Reynolds, eldest sons of Kingston Trio founders Dave Guard and Nick Reynolds.
Come hear the Powerline Junkies sing Gordon Lightfoot, John Stewart, Kingston Trio hits and other folk greats from the 1960s and 1970s. Guard will be singing songs such as "Fast Freight" and "Getaway John."
Tickets are $35 general admission. Sponsors include the Sixes River Fire Department, Bandon Historical Society and Friends of the Sprague. Any proceeds will be donated to the show sponsors as well as the Bandon and Port Orford school music programs.
Tickets are available at Bandon Mercantile, Circle K in Port Orford, Langlois Market, or call Jeff Norris (Norris the Tailor) at 541-290-5383 or at the door. Tickets are also available online at EventBrite. For more information, visit tridentartists.com.