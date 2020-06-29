BANDON — The Bandon Library Friends & Foundation, Inc. will hold its first ITTY BITTY Book Sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday, July 3.
The book sale will take place in the courtyard outside the library’s Sprague Community Room, 1204 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park.
"The Bandon Public Library has been closed since March and its patrons have missed perusing the library’s Never-ending Book Sale," said BLFF president Megan Maloney. "We decided to bring the Never-ending Book Sale to you."
There will be just four carts of $1 each fiction and non-fiction books.
Those who come to the ITTY BITTY Book Sale are asked to:
• Be patient with BLFF volunteers and other book lovers at the sale.
• Practice social distancing while there.
• Wear your mask.
• Sanitize your hands before looking through books.
• Do not bring book donations at this time.
• Rain cancels the sale.
If the sale is successful, BLFF will try to repeat it. There will not be a Summer Fun Book Sale this year.
"Thank you for your support of the Bandon Library and the Bandon Library Friends," Maloney said.
