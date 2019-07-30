BANDON - Second Street Gallery presents Geralyn Inokuchi as the featured Meet and Greet the Artist on Saturday Aug. 3. Inokuchi will be demonstrating acrylic painting from noon-4 p.m. at the gallery, 210 Second St. SW in Old Town.
Artist statement from Inokuchi:
"Inspiration for my work comes from what I observe on my daily walks along the Oregon Coast. The color and textures in nature provide me with endless experiences that I want to recreate and express back in the studio. I enjoy that dynamism I observe so I try to bring that power into my work. I love the experience of creating an abstract painting. Each application of paint triggers a new idea or approach that must be explored. It’s always exciting. Abstraction compels me further along a path of discovery.
"My approach to a painting mostly begins with an impression of color, movement and texture I have from the landscape around me. I use these impressions as a beginning to expand upon through intuition. Reacting to what has already been rendered allows for even more expressiveness. I enjoy the many layers that build up as I paint, always leaving a hint of what came before. I especially enjoy color as a means of communication, by the harmony or discord that can be created by its placement. There is a paradox in a painting which appears simple, but has been extremely worked and layered to create a sense of superficiality. Deconstruction of an idea must occur in order to create something basic yet complex. Getting to the essence is hard, but for me, the breaking down of realism and coloring outside of the lines of existing parameters leads to an expression I want to explore as fully as possible. Painting moves me to remember an experience and then leads me to find something new to relate in that experience."