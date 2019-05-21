SIXES - Spinners and weavers, wood carvers and possibly other artisans will demonstrate their period appropriate crafts Saturday, June 1, at Historic Hughes House. Refreshments will be served throughout the 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. tour day. Every state park in Oregon offers free camping on this one day each year.
The events at Hughes House are made possible by the Cape Blanco Heritage Society. Tours are also available at Cape Blanco Light Station and the Port Orford Lifeboat Station Museum. All three sites, open every day but Tuesday through October, are presented cooperatively with Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department.