BANDON — The Southern Coos Hospital Foundation will hold its third-annual Art for Health fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
The event raises funds for the Quarterly Art Shows at Bandon's Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. Organizers are seeking donations of art for the fundraiser. Canvasses (12-inch by 12-inch) are available at no charge at Second Street Gallery, 210 Second St. SE in Old Town. The deadline to drop off finished canvasses is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Second Street Gallery or by arrangement with Ava Richey (541-297-6118) or Susan Lehman (541-347-9888), art organizers for the event.
This year’s theme is the “Healing Power of Art” which reflects the shared understanding that art helps the community heal and feel comfortable at Southern Coos Hospital. As healing often takes place when people are happy, comfortable or engaged, artists are encouraged to use the following guidelines in creating art: What in your life makes you feel happy, or excited to be alive? Whether it’s a favorite object, or a beautiful sunset, a child, a pet, food, cup of coffee, create a piece of art that depicts something you love to enjoy.
The Art for Health fundraiser will include refreshments and music. Purchasers of tickets will be awarded a donated painting via a raffle. There will be a silent auction and guest artists will speak on the benefits of art in general and specifically to the healing value of art displayed in a hospital setting. Tickets cost $35 each or two for $60.
Artists who participate will receive one free ticket to attend the fundraiser event in return for each piece of artwork donated. Artists must purchase a regular $35 ticket if interested in receiving a donated painting. Paintings that are not given away at the fundraiser will be featured for sale at the hospital in the January-March 2020 show, with sales to be donated to the SCHC Foundation Art Fund.
The Southern Coos Health Foundation helps fund the quarterly exhibitions that entertain and uplift the patients, staff and general public on a daily basis. These shows give area local artists a place to show and sell their art. Currently there are no entry fees and no sales commission fees to the artist.