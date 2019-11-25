BANDON — Watch holiday movies, and retro cinema faves, with friends and family at the Sprague Community Theater. Movie admission is just $5 for adults, $4 for seniors age 60 and older, and $3 for youth age 11 to 18. Youth 10 and younger are admitted free with an adult. Refreshments, including popcorn, are available for purchase. The Sprague Community Theater is at 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park. Check out movies and community events at bandonevents.org.
Holiday season movies kick off Thanksgiving weekend with the musical "Grease" (Paramount Pictures 1978). Show time is 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30. The movie is 1 hour 50 minutes, rated PG.
The romantic drama "Serendipity" (Miramax 2001) shows at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21; the movie is 1 hour 30 minutes, rated PG-13. Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" (Walt Disney Pictures 2018) shows at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22; the movie is 1 hour 39 minutes, rated PG.
Comedy film "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" (Warner Bros. 1989) shows at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28; the movie is 1 hour 37 minutes, rated PG-13. "A Christmas Story" (Warner Bros. 1983) shows at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29; the movie is 1 hour 38 minutes, rated PG.