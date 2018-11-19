BANDON - The fourth annual Holiday Light Parade in Old Town Bandon will be held Saturday, Dec. 8. The event will be held rain or shine, according to organizers.
Starting at 3 p.m., there will be a Nog Walk/Cider Stroll through Old Town Bandon. Buy glasses at The Cobbler's Bench for $10. Proceeds support the Greater Bandon Association, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
After the Nog Walk, line up around Old Town to watch the cheery, festive, light parade, starting at around 5:15 p.m. from the gravel lot at the west end of Old Town. The parade route runs from the lot up Alabama, down Second Street, and along First Street back to the lot. All Old Town streets will be closed from 4:30-6 p.m., so drivers are asked to plan accordingly and park on the outskirts of Old Town if they need to leave prior to 6 p.m.
Those interested in having a vehicle, bike, boat, human or pet participate in the parade, and be entered to win prizes, can provide an entry using this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-bandon-holiday-light-parade-tickets-52034336100 or call Dana Nichols at 201-704-0756.
And, once the parade is over stick around in Old Town to shop for the holidays. Many of the businesses have specials going on and will stay open late.