BANDON - Holidays approaching too quickly? Does spending time with (insert aunt’s name here) seem overwhelming? Just want something to help you feel all warm and cozy while you curl up to watch the latest Hallmark holiday movie with a cup of cocoa?
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, in the main conference room at Southern Coos Hospital, a dōTERRA Essential Oils Holiday Cheer make and take class will be offered. The class will focus on essential oils known for their stress relieving and grounding properties as well as those meant to uplift moods. These include the scents of cedar wood, wild orange and frankincense. Many other oils will be available to create a unique holiday blend that class participants will get to take home in a beautiful mini spray bottle, which are great for taking in the car. A fee of $5 will be charged for the class to cover the cost of supplies.
For more information, contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.